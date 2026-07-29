RTÉ launches Unsolved podcast with 2FM’s Katja Mia

RTÉ has released three episodes of a new weekly true crime podcast presented by Barry Cummins and Katja Mia.

Unsolved examines unresolved Irish criminal cases, focusing particularly on murders and suspected murders while also covering other crimes.

The podcast uses RTÉ archive material alongside Barry’s experience as a crime journalist and Katja’s perspective as a radio and television presenter. Each episode places the victim and their story at its centre.

Barry has worked across radio, television and print for 30 years, with much of his journalism focusing on missing people. Katja currently presents 2FM Drive with Laura Fox and previously co-hosted The Six O’Clock Show.

Katja said: “Working on Unsolved is so important to me as it’s a way to honour the many victims of unsolved cases here in Ireland, to give them a voice and go into their stories in depth.”

The first three episodes, released today, examine the disappearance of Arlene Arkinson. The 15-year-old attended a disco in Bundoran in August 1994 but never returned home, and her body has not been found.

Further episodes will explore the cases of Raonaid Murray, who was stabbed near her Dublin home in September 1999, and Fiona Pender, who disappeared from her home in County Offaly while seven months pregnant in August 1996.

Barry said the podcast aims to keep unresolved crimes in public view and give each case the time and attention it deserves.

New episodes of Unsolved are released every Wednesday at 6am through the RTÉ Radio Player and podcast platforms. Video editions are also available on YouTube.