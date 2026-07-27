Dave Duke and Fionnuala Corbett join Today FM

Dave Duke and Fionnuala Corbett will host Sunday afternoons and weekday evenings on Today FM from 30 August.

The pair will present Dave & Fionnuala on Today FM from 2pm until 6pm on Sundays and from 7pm until 10pm, Monday to Thursday.

They move to the national station after seven years broadcasting together on iRadio, where their final programme will air on Friday 31 July.

Today FM Managing Editor Nathan Murphy said: “We’re delighted to welcome Dave and Fionnuala to Today FM. The craic and creativity they bring to every show deserves a national audience.”

Dave described joining the station as the culmination of a lifelong ambition to become one of the voices of national radio in Ireland.

He added: “It’s an honour to join the station and I am so happy to be doing it alongside my radio sidekick of 7 and a half years.”

Fionnuala said becoming part of Today FM felt “quite unbelievable”, adding that she was looking forward to bringing their programme to the schedule and connecting with a new audience.

The move gives the duo a regular presence across five days of Today FM’s weekly schedule, covering its Sunday afternoon output and four weekday evening programmes.