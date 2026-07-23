Honda sponsors David McCullagh’s RTÉ radio show

Honda has become the weekday sponsor of Today with David McCullagh on RTÉ Radio 1.

The programme airs directly after Morning Ireland from 9am to 11am, covering national and international news, politics, sport and entertainment through analysis and debate.

Regular features also offer advice on money, travel, food and health, with The Gathering panel appearing each Friday.

The sponsorship was brokered by WPP Media and includes six 10 second sponsor credited stings during the programme each weekday morning.

Honda will also receive sponsor credited promotions across Morning Ireland, Liveline, Brendan O’Connor, The Louise Duffy Show and Inside Sport.

The agreement additionally covers the programme’s listen back service and homepage.

John Saunders, Managing Director at Honda Ireland, said: “This partnership gives Honda valuable national exposure to Irish motorists each weekday.”

He said Honda’s values were reflected in RTÉ Radio 1’s approach to journalism and news coverage.

Tara Farrell, Sponsorship Manager at RTÉ Radio, said: “We are delighted to welcome Honda as sponsor of Today with David McCullagh.”

Tara added that the station’s refreshed schedule continues to attract brands to its sponsorship portfolio.