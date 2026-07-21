€697k awarded to Irish community broadcasters

Eighteen community broadcasters across Ireland are to share €697,000 for programming, training and education projects.



The funding has been awarded by Coimisiún na Meán through the latest Social Benefit Round of its Sound & Vision scheme.

Projects receiving support include Irish language output, community media training and programmes involving migrants, older people, women, people with disabilities and other groups that are underrepresented in broadcasting.

Athlone Community Radio will provide more than 40 hours of training and produce content involving nursing home residents and migrant communities.

Connemara Community Radio will deliver Irish language programming, including Eco Slot, featuring the experiences of Gaeltacht farmers and landowners.

Community Radio Youghal will produce programming and training designed to encourage participation and community cohesion. This includes work with adults who have intellectual and physical disabilities through the St Raphael’s Centre.

Near FM will create eight connected strands, including Women Behind the Mic, which will provide a structured route for women seeking to develop their radio production skills.

Ros FM plans programming and training focused on migrant communities, people with disabilities and older people, alongside the Irish language programme Meascán na Máirt.

Scariff Bay Community Radio will involve participants of different ages in four programming strands covering local history, personal stories, creative arts and schools.

Media Development Commissioner Rónán Ó Domhnaill said the funding would help community broadcasters reflect the diversity of their areas and increase participation in programme production.

Rónán said: “Our funding will support Community Broadcasters to reflect and celebrate the diversity of their communities in their programming as well as develop the capacity of the community to participate in the production process.”