West Limerick 102FM considers liquidation

West Limerick 102FM could close after its new board uncovered liabilities exceeding €40,000.

The community station has also lost its full-time broadcasting licence following earlier financial and governance issues, including mandatory documents not being submitted and a proposed improvement plan not being implemented.

The current board said it only discovered the extent of the problems after taking office in recent weeks. It has since sought funding, approached potential supporters, attended community events and organised fundraising activities, but says no workable solution has been found.

Independent professional advice is now being sought about a possible Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation.

The board said continuing to trade while debts increase, without a realistic route back to financial sustainability, “would be reckless and would not be responsible governance”.

It added: “This decision has not been taken lightly. It follows weeks of intensive work and exhaustive efforts to identify an alternative that would allow the station to continue operating.”

The station’s 50/50 Draw has continued to generate income, although the board said the proceeds are not sufficient to meet ongoing commitments and liabilities.

Tributes have been paid to former manager Bernadette O’Connor, salesman Eddie Banks and technical volunteer Patrick Sheehan for their work over many years. Jason Smith was also thanked for running and promoting the station’s fundraising draw.

West Limerick 102FM has broadcast community programmes for almost 21 years, providing airtime for local voices, musicians, charities, schools, sports clubs, churches and businesses.

The board said: “Although the station may fall silent, the friendships formed, the memories created and the sense of community built over almost twenty-one years will live on.”

It remains open to approaches from anyone interested in discussing the station’s position.