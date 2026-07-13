WLR’s Street Team gets an electric upgrade

WLR has added two electric Street Team vehicles to support its summer programme of outside broadcasts across Waterford.

The additions bring the station’s electric fleet to four vehicles, which will be used by journalists, presenters and Street Team members travelling to news stories, sporting fixtures, festivals and community events throughout Waterford City and County.

WLR’s summer schedule includes broadcasts from the Spraoi Festival, GAA World Games, Tramore Racing Festival, All Together Now and the Dungarvan Show.

The station also plans to cover Waterford FC away fixtures and Waterford GAA club matches from locations across the county.

The two new Peugeots were supplied by T+C Motors in Waterford City and will operate alongside WLR’s solar-powered Outside Broadcast Unit.

Roof-mounted solar panels help power equipment inside the unit, reducing the fuel consumption and emissions associated with broadcasts away from WLR’s studios.

Michael Byrne, CEO of WLR, said: “Our journalists, presenters and Street Team are on the road every day during the summer, meeting listeners and bringing WLR to the biggest news stories and events across Waterford.

“We’re delighted to expand our electric fleet. Combined with our solar-powered Outside Broadcast Unit, these additions are helping us reduce our environmental impact while continuing to deliver the local coverage and community connection that WLR is known for.”