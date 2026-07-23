Community Media Scheme opens for broadcasters

Community radio and television broadcasters across Ireland can now apply for a new funding scheme worth up to €1 million.

Coimisiún na Meán has opened applications for its new Community Media Scheme, which is designed to support licensed community broadcasters with projects that strengthen their organisations and the communities they serve.

The scheme is open to existing licensed community radio and television services across Ireland. Funding can be used for training, community outreach, Irish language initiatives and projects that improve inclusivity and accessibility.

Up to €1 million has been allocated to the scheme by the Department of Culture, Communications and Sport. Applications close at midday on 20 August 2026.

The Community Media Scheme focuses on organisational development, governance, volunteer capacity, community participation, accessibility and long term sustainability. It sits alongside the existing Sound and Vision Social Benefit funding, which supports programme content.

Rónán Ó Domhnaill, Media Development Commissioner at Coimisiún na Meán, said: “Community broadcasters play an important role at the heart of the communities they serve, as a familiar local voice and as a crucial source of local information.”

Patrick O’Donovan said the scheme complements existing support available to the sector and encouraged eligible organisations to apply before the deadline.

The creation of the Community Media Scheme was recommended in the Report of the Future of Media Commission, published in 2022. Further information, including application guidance, is available from Coimisiún na Meán.