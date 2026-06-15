Audio creativity masterclass set for Dublin

A new Dublin session will give advertisers and agencies fresh guidance on making audio campaigns more effective.

Radiocentre Ireland has partnered with the Marketing Institute of Ireland for a morning masterclass on audio creativity, led by Ralph van Dijk.

The session, called Fresh Ears: Rethinking Audio Advertising in an Age of Distraction, will look at why audio continues to deliver engagement at a time of skippable formats, shorter attention spans and algorithmic targeting.

Ralph has spent more than three decades working with brands on music, voice and sound, and is described by organisers as one of the world’s authorities on effective audio advertising and sonic branding.

The masterclass will explore what makes some campaigns memorable, why others are ignored, and the four strategic ingredients behind effective audio advertising.

Ralph was also selected as one of twelve advertising leaders to serve as Jury President at the 60th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The event takes place on 25 June 2026 from 8.30am to 10.30am at dentsu, Two Haddington Buildings, 20 to 38 Haddington Road, Dublin, D04 HE94.

Register here.