Back to the future for RTÉ Gold with DAB return

RTÉ Gold is available on DAB digital radio in Ireland again.

The classic hits service has returned to digital radio after RTÉ’s national DAB transmissions ended in March 2021, when the broadcaster moved its digital stations to online and television platforms.

RTÉ Gold was one of the services previously created for digital radio in Ireland, alongside RTÉ 2XM, RTÉ Pulse, RTÉjr Radio and RTÉ Radio 1 Extra. All other services closed last year.

The station continued after the original closure plans were changed in 2021, following listener feedback, but the DAB network itself was switched off.

Gold appeared on both Trial multiplexes by FáilteDAB this morning in DAB+. RTÉ has been contacted for a comment.