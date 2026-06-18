Local radio tops Irish trust rankings

Independent local radio has been placed at the top of Ireland’s media trust rankings.

The latest Reuters Institute research, published by Coimisiún na Meán, found that 71% of Irish people trust local radio.

The figure puts local radio jointly at the top of the survey with RTÉ as the most trusted news brands.

Independent Broadcasters of Ireland says the findings underline the role played by Ireland’s 33 independent radio stations in their communities.

Michael Kelly, Chief Executive of Independent Broadcasters of Ireland, said: “Irish radio’s continued trust and credibility is very positive for citizens, for communities and for society.”

Michael said local radio earns trust through “the work of skilled and trained professionals 24/7/365”.

He added that stations provide news, current affairs, public service content and vital information during emergencies.

Michael also described local radio as “a bulwark against misinformation and disinformation”, saying it creates space for public issues and different perspectives to be discussed in a measured way.

The findings come as local stations continue to provide free and accessible services in real time, built around familiar voices and shared experiences for listeners across Ireland.