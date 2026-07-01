OUTsurance backs Oliver Callan on RTÉ Radio 1

OUTsurance has taken sponsorship of Oliver Callan’s RTÉ Radio 1 programme for the next 12 months.

The agreement began on Wednesday 1 July and covers Callan’s weekday programme from 11am to 1pm.

The direct deal includes six sponsor credited stings in each show, along with six credited promos across the Radio 1 schedule. The promotions will run around Morning Ireland, Today with David McCullagh, Liveline with Kieran Cuddihy and Brendan O’Connor.

OUTsurance will also receive sponsorship around the programme’s homepage and listen back content. The partnership includes spot advertising, HPTOs and native articles.

Tara Farrell, Sponsorship Manager for RTÉ Radio, said the arrangement had been developed directly with the insurer.

“Working directly with the OUTsurance team to create a bespoke RTÉ cross platform partnership has been a very enjoyable and productive process,” Tara said.

Ian Kennedy, Chief Marketing Officer at OUTsurance, said the company wanted the sponsorship to help it reach more Irish consumers.

“We are delighted to partner with RTÉ and sponsor The Oliver Callan Show,” Ian said. “We want to get this message to as many Irish consumers as possible, which this sponsorship will greatly assist with.”