RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards to recognise Christy Moore

RTÉ Radio 1 is to hand out a Lifetime Achievement Award at its Folk Awards to Christy Moore.

The event will be live on Radio 1 hosted by RTÉ presenters John Creedon and Ruth Smith at Dublin’s Vicar Street.

Commenting on the Lifetime Achievement Award, Christy Moore said: “My life has been immersed in the pursuit of folk songs and ballads. Being part of our folk song community has been an important part of my life.

“To receive this award from my peers is a great honour, one that I will remember and cherish. We need songs, songs need singers, singers need listeners. We all need each other.”

The RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards will celebrate the very best in folk music in Ireland from the past year and will feature live performances from Christy Moore and from some of this year’s nominees.

A television highlights programme will also be broadcast on RTÉ One on Saturday 20th November.