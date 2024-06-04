New breakfast and summer schedule for 2FM as Aifric O’Connell joins

Aifric O’Connell has joined 2FM Breakfast as Lottie Ryan and David O’Reilly team up for afternoon drive.

2FM Breakfast with Donncha, Carl and Aifric started today, as Aifric O’Connell joined Carl Mullan and Donncha O’Callaghan each day from 6am for early offerings of music, chats, listener call-ins and comedy to kick-start the day.

From 9-12pm Monday-Friday, The Laura Fox Show sees Laura at the helm for craic and chat and tunes, favourites including What the Fox?, and the voice bending daily Autotune Fortune challenge. Tracy Clifford on 2FM from 12-3pm, brings listeners through their lunch with new tunes, as well as big hits, and the latest sounds from the legendary Studio 8 sessions.

Lottie Ryan and David O’Reilly will present Monday-Friday on 2FM Drive with Lottie and David. They’re set to make the nation’s commute a lot brighter and happier with great tunes, giveaways and giggles all the way home from 3-6pm.

Game On continues from 6-7pm, bringing all the latest sports news, with Marie Crowe and Ruby Walsh. Beta Da Silva on 2FM airs Mon-Thurs 7-9pm, where Beta invites listeners to lock in, chill, and discover all the latest in the music world, with new tunes, new projects, gig news, album breakdowns and a selection of music across all genres.

Jenny Greene curates a selection of the finest Indie and Electronic music, from 9-11pm Monday-Thursday on The Greene Room, including chats with names from the world of music, film and entertainment, followed by Dan Hegarty – The Alternative from 11pm-1am, showcasing an alternative to sleep, with alt rock, electro pop, hip hop and reggae.

Tara Walsh kickstarts Saturday and Sunday mornings from 7-9am with Weekend Breakfast on 2FM. Bláthnaid Treacy is on air Saturday and Sunday from 9am-12pm, and Roz & Emma will keep listeners entertained each weekend from 12-3pm. Conor Behan presents 3-6pm across Saturday and Sunday, followed by The Electric Disco with Jenny Greene, and Dave Treacy from 8-10pm.

Head of RTÉ 2FM Dan Healy said: “We are very happy that for the summer we are strengthening our schedule with 2FM homegrown talent with Aifric, Lottie and David. 2FM has always been programmed with a mix of presenters who have learnt their craft here with personalities from outside who have built a profile with younger audiences.

“It always starts with the audience first and this summer’s schedule is built with only them in mind. I believe that 2FM has the most exciting mission in RTÉ. Our mission is to inform and entertain younger audiences with wonderful music, chat and sport. The summer is full of music and sport and that is where we will be.

“We will be working hard to continue to build a station with the next generation of 2FM presenters and there’s no shortage of those.”