2FM’s new weekend schedule goes live this Saturday

A new weekend schedule starts tomorrow at RTÉ 2FM including lots of new presenters.

Benny Bracken, Helen Galgey, Mikey O’Reilly and Demi Isaac will all be making their 2FM debut, whilst Bláthnaid Treacy, Emma Power, Graham Smyth, Jenny Greene, Dave Treacy, Conor Behan and Cormac Battle all featuring as part of the schedule.

The new weekend lineup starts on Saturday morning with Helen Galgey and Benny Bracken in 2FM Weekend Breakfast with Helen and Benny.

2FM Weekend Morning with Bláthnaid Treacy will be on from 9am-12pm, followed by 2FM Weekend Afternoon with Demi and Mikey. Demi will be broadcasting live from RTÉ’s Cork studio, while Mikey will be based in Dublin.

From 3pm-6pm Emma Power and Graham Smyth will be bringing listeners the soundtrack to the weekends in 2FM Weekend Drive with Emma and Graham.

Jenny Greene presents the soundtrack to Saturday night playing the freshest new dance and electronic music from around the world from 6pm-8pm, followed by 2FM Dance with Dave Treacy from 8pm-10pm.

Taking over from 10pm-1am, Mr. Spring will bring listeners 2FM’s The Spring Sessions.

Conor Behan hopes to kick the Sunday scaries with 2FM Sunday Rewind with Conor Behan from 6pm-8pm.

Dan Healy, Head of RTÉ 2FM said: “The hunt for new 2FM presenters was launched in June 2024 and had an initial response of more than 550 applications. The response we received proved that there was a huge love for radio from young people in Ireland and a desire to express themselves on the platform. Also, we had the privilege to engage with such a wonderfully diverse group of people from all over the island.

“From those initial applications, 145 people were invited to Studio 8 at the RTÉ Radio Centre for a short interview. 40 candidates were then invited to a day-long Producers Workshop, followed by the recording of pilot programmes.

“After the pilots, our new teams of Demi and Mikey and Helen and Benny were asked to join the 2FM family.

“The expressions of interest process focused on cultivating development, opportunity and representation for 2FM as the nation’s ultimate audio destination for Irish and new music, talk and entertainment.

“The fresh energy, diverse voices and entertaining content will continue 2FM’s legacy of shaping the future of broadcasting.”