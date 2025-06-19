Ciara Doherty returns to host new daily Newstalk podcast

Ciara Doherty is set to host a new weekday podcast for Newstalk, launching Monday 23 June.

The show, called Newstalk Daily, will be released every weekday morning and focus on one key story that’s generating national or international conversation.

Each episode will be around 20 minutes long and feature Ciara and guest contributors unpacking the story with insight and analysis. The show is designed to provide an accessible, in-depth guide to help listeners make sense of complex or fast-moving events.

Newstalk says the podcast will follow the same informal style as the station’s broadcast content, aiming to engage people whether they’re listening on their commute, during work or at home.

Ciara has a background in both television and radio journalism. She previously fronted Ireland AM and more recently presented The Tonight Show on Virgin Media Television.

Speaking about the new podcast, Ciara said: “From Monday to Friday we’ll be bringing listeners the stories, from home and abroad, that shape our lives and our futures, the stories that intrigue and entertain us and those you don’t get to hear.”

Eric Moylan, Managing Editor at Newstalk, added: “The show will bring the elements of our daily output that make us a hit with listeners – a focus on topics that they really care about, presented in a manner that really connects.”

Newstalk Daily is part of a wider expansion of the station’s podcast offering. A trailer for the new podcast has been released ahead of launch.

To find out more or to listen, visit newstalk.com.