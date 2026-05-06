Onic adds five DAB+ services across Ireland

Onic has added five digital first stations to Ireland’s expanded DAB+ trial.

The group has launched Onic Hits, Onic 80s, Onic 90s, Onic Country and Onic Irish as the Fáilte DAB trial increases its geographical coverage.

The move follows Onic’s 2025 launch on the Fáilte DAB trial in Leinster, where the company introduced a portfolio of digital radio services, although a number of these have been removed since.

Onic says the new services have been shaped by its Sound Affects 4 research project, The Power of Connection, which looked at the different roles audio plays during the day.

The company says its approach is focused on bespoke digital products rather than simply putting existing FM services onto DAB+.

Group Content Director Mark Cunning said: “We’re excited to bring new brands and products to new audiences.”

Mark added that Onic is committed to “an expansion of diversity of choice for audiences across the island of Ireland.”

The expanded trial is operated by Fáilte DAB and is intended to provide more choice for listeners, alongside improved digital sound and additional content across Ireland.