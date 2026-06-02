Nova takes Bryan Adams radio show on weekends

Written by Roy Martin

Radio Nova is adding The Bryan Adams Radio Show to its weekend schedule from 13 June.

The syndicated programme will air on Saturdays at 6pm and Sundays at 9pm, giving Irish listeners a weekly show hosted by Bryan Adams.

Each edition will feature songs and stories chosen by Bryan, with music from artists including The Police, Steve Winwood, Sheryl Crow, Shania Twain, Coldplay, Matchbox Twenty and Tina Turner, as well as tracks from his own catalogue.

The show is being billed as more than a playlist, with Bryan sharing memories, influences and experiences from across his career.

Bryan said: “I enjoy it cause there’s lots of stories,” adding that the programme gives him the chance to reminisce about “funny antidotes and little bits and bobs”.

PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe, presenters of Morning Glory with PJ and Jim on Radio Nova, welcomed the new signing in their own style.

PJ said having Bryan Adams joining Radio Nova was “a really big deal” for listeners, but joked that it was also intimidating because “the man’s a music legend”.

Jim added: “Interesting that he only showed up when Radio Nova is number 1 and can be heard all over Ireland on DAB! Jumping on the bandwagon if you ask me!”

PJ then added that Bryan was welcome to the Nova family, provided “he stays in his lane”.

The Bryan Adams Radio Show is distributed internationally, with Radio Nova now taking the programme for its weekend output.

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