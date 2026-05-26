Celebrity guests pack bags for Ed Roche

Written by Roy Martin

Ed Roche has launched a new celebrity interview podcast on Spotify today.

The Hotel Resort with Ed Roche will see guests check in to a fictional luxury hotel, with the SPIN radio presenter taking the role of hotel manager.

The light hearted series launches today, on 26 May, with new episodes due every Tuesday across the following weeks.

Each episode will focus on what guests are like on holiday, including travel stories, hotel habits, dream destinations and the baggage they bring with them, both literally and emotionally.

Have a listen here.

Ed said: “The idea is that I check the guest into The Hotel Resort. We first meet at reception. I then show them their room where we’ll find out what their room demands are, plus we’ll unpack their baggage.”

He said the format ends with guests checking out of the hotel and giving their own rating of the stay.

Guests appearing in the first series have not all been named, but the show will feature a range of well known personalities over the coming weeks.

The series is sponsored by McCabes Pharmacy, with Ed saying he is “thrilled to have them on board” for the debut run.

The Hotel Resort with Ed Roche will stream exclusively on Spotify.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Four long-serving Directors leaving Onic after review

The 2 Johnnies takeover Today FM

RTÉ adds live radio and TV shows at Bloom for 2026

Ireland gets first full time classical radio station

Energy Dance adds 38 hours of new specialist shows

Radiocentre Ireland webinar to unlock JNLR data

Strong results in latest JNLR radio figures

Radio complaints keep Irish regulators busy

Onic adds five DAB+ services across Ireland

Pure Country launches on DAB+ from Galway Bay

Bay Broadcasting to take three stations national

Sean Whelan returns as RTÉ’s London correspondent