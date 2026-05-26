Celebrity guests pack bags for Ed Roche

Ed Roche has launched a new celebrity interview podcast on Spotify today.

The Hotel Resort with Ed Roche will see guests check in to a fictional luxury hotel, with the SPIN radio presenter taking the role of hotel manager.

The light hearted series launches today, on 26 May, with new episodes due every Tuesday across the following weeks.

Each episode will focus on what guests are like on holiday, including travel stories, hotel habits, dream destinations and the baggage they bring with them, both literally and emotionally.

Have a listen here.

Ed said: “The idea is that I check the guest into The Hotel Resort. We first meet at reception. I then show them their room where we’ll find out what their room demands are, plus we’ll unpack their baggage.”

He said the format ends with guests checking out of the hotel and giving their own rating of the stay.

Guests appearing in the first series have not all been named, but the show will feature a range of well known personalities over the coming weeks.

The series is sponsored by McCabes Pharmacy, with Ed saying he is “thrilled to have them on board” for the debut run.

The Hotel Resort with Ed Roche will stream exclusively on Spotify.