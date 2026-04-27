Irish music groups unhappy with RTÉ Radio 1 jingles

Irish music bodies say RTÉ Radio 1’s new themes and audio imaging raises questions about support for domestic composers.

The Screen Composers Guild of Ireland and the Association of Independent Music Ireland have criticised RTÉ’s decision to replace programme signature music across Radio 1 with a unified audio identity created by Wisebuddah.

The UK based production company was appointed following a public procurement process, but SCGI and AIM Ireland say the structure and scale of such tenders may not be readily accessible to many Irish based composers and independent music creators.

They say the outgoing themes, many composed by Irish composers and songwriters, formed part of the station’s identity and reflected Irish music talent across some of RTÉ Radio 1’s most recognisable programmes.

The organisations say the change represents a direct loss to the Irish music sector, with a potential value of up to €100,000 per annum in music rights and royalty income.

They added: “Public funding should translate into public value supporting Irish talent, retaining Irish IP, and reflecting Irish identity on our national airwaves.”

SCGI and AIM Ireland say they are now in discussions with RTÉ about future commissioning processes, procurement frameworks and the broadcaster’s role in sustaining Ireland’s creative economy.