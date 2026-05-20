Coffee morning raises €50,000 with East Coast FM

East Coast FM has helped raise almost €50,000 for cancer support services and hospice care across County Wicklow.

The 15th Annual Wicklow Wide Coffee Morning took place on April 24th, with communities, businesses, volunteers and supporters hosting events across the county.

Every euro raised will remain in County Wicklow, supporting transport assistance to hospital appointments, professional counselling for patients and families, and specialist palliative care through The Wicklow Hospice at Magheramore.

Sinead Kehoe, Coffee Morning Coordinator, said: “We were absolutely blown away by the support for the Wicklow Wide Coffee Morning which is now in its 15th year.”

Sinead said the event means a lot locally because it supports people going through cancer in their own community.

Featured in the photo (L-R): East Coast FM presenters Tommy Greene and Nikki Hayes, Programme Director Dave Harrington, Coffee Morning Coordinator and Morning Show Producer Sinéad Kehoe, Presenter of The Morning Show, Declan Meehan, Station CEO, Ciara O’Connor.