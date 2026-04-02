2FM launches DJ contest with a festival slot prize

New DJs in Ireland are being offered a live festival slot through a new RTÉ 2FM competition.

The station is inviting entries from aspiring DJs aged 18 and over, with the winner earning a performance at Forbidden Fruit Festival 2026 on the 2FM Rising Stage at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham.

The initiative focuses on giving emerging talent a national platform, whether they are starting out at home or already playing local venues, with a deadline of 5pm on Friday 1 May for submissions.

Entrants are required to send a 20-minute mix alongside a short artist profile, with the selected DJ joining a festival lineup spanning electronic, hip-hop and alternative music across the June Bank Holiday weekend.

Adam Fogarty said: “We love dance music here on 2FM, and we want to shine a light on the next generation of Irish DJs from around the country.”

He added the station has a history of supporting Irish artists and wants to reflect the range of its audience through new voices.

The Rising Stage is positioned as a launchpad for new acts, with the winning DJ gaining exposure at one of Ireland’s established music festivals.

For your chance to win a live slot at one of the biggest festivals of the year, all you have to do is send a 20-minute mix, along with a short artist profile to festivals@rte.ie before Friday, May 1st 2026 at 5pm.