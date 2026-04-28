Bay Broadcasting to take three stations national

Written by Roy Martin

Bay Broadcasting is putting three of its music stations national via a new DAB rollout, RadioToday can reveal.

Radio Nova, Classic Hits Radio and Sunshine 106.8 are to broadcast on the FáilteDAB Mux2 trial, with Bay saying the expansion will bring its services to around 85% of Ireland’s population.

The group says the move will give Radio Nova and Sunshine 106.8 access to an additional 2.5 million people, while Classic Hits Radio will reach a further 1.2 million.

The trial is expected to launch in the coming days and will cover much of the country outside Dublin, but not parts of the North West and South West.

Bay Broadcasting CEO Kevin Branigan, pictured above, told RadioToday: “DAB works hand in hand with FM radio and will provide a seamless transmission network around the country alongside our existing FM.”

Radio Nova currently broadcasts to Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow, while Sunshine 106.8 serves Dublin. Classic Hits Radio broadcasts to Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway and Clare.

Kevin said the move is about growing radio choice, building new national brands and delivering long-term growth for the group.

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