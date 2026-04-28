Sean Whelan returns as RTÉ’s London correspondent

Written by Roy Martin

Sean Whelan is moving back to London for RTÉ News with immediate effect.

The appointment sees Sean return to a role he previously held for three years, reporting on Brexit, the pandemic and UK politics across RTÉ News’ online, video and audio platforms.

He has spent the past four years as Washington Correspondent, covering the 2024 US Presidential election, the legal cases involving Donald Trump, the Uvalde massacre, the Oscars, the tariff crisis and the Choctaw nation.

Sean joined RTÉ News in 1991 and has worked across radio and television, including Morning Ireland, This Week and World Report. His earlier foreign reporting included Bosnia, Kosovo, Washington, Hong Kong and the UK election that brought new Labour to power.

He also spent a decade as Europe Editor in Brussels, filing from every EU state, and was later Economics Correspondent for almost nine years.

Sean said: “I’m looking forward to returning to London at yet another pivotal moment for UK politics.”

He added that, after spending much of his previous posting in lockdown, he was looking forward to reporting on a wider range of stories from across Great Britain.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Bay Broadcasting to take three stations national

Irish music groups unhappy with RTÉ Radio 1 jingles

Irish stations seek urgent action on 39% levy rise

RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Wisebuddah create new Radio 1 sound

Brian Fenton joins RTÉ Sunday Game coverage lineup

Nova breakfast gets Applegreen sponsorship deal

New voices take over daytime at 2FM

Applegreen backs Nova breakfast after ratings wins

RTÉ names Barry Lenihan as politics correspondent

Tributes paid to radio pioneer Ian Lacey

Drugs raid at Bauer’s Dublin headquarters Marconi House

RTÉ sport broadcaster Michael Lyster dies aged 71