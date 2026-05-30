Irish stations to make room for new reporters

Written by Roy Martin

Ten journalism graduates will join independent radio stations in Ireland this September.

Applications have opened for the 2026 Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme, with 10 graduates due to be placed across 10 independent radio stations for five months.

The scheme gives graduates experience across station departments including newsrooms, current affairs and sport, with each person assigned a mentor at their host station. Alongside the placement, graduates will take part in a training programme run by Learning Waves.

Financial support for the 2026 programme will come from Coimisiún na Meán, Learning Waves members and Learning Waves.

Last year’s graduates created and presented station specific content covering sustainability, the Irish language, diversity and inclusion, with participating stations committed to broadcasting the work.

Graduates can also work towards a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism after completing the programme. The qualification is certified by the London College of Music.

Learning Waves says nine of the 10 graduates from the 2025 programme are now working full time in Ireland’s independent radio sector, including at Midlands 103, LMFM, Newstalk, Radio Kerry, Galway Bay FM, Shannonside, Clare FM and East Coast FM.

Laura Kelly, now at Newstalk, said the programme was a “life changing” experience which boosted her confidence and professional skills.

Sean McLoughlin, who was placed at Ocean FM, said: “The opportunity to present a sports show and produce a piece on autism accessiblity was a career highlight.”

Applications close on Friday 12th June 2026 via website

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

You might also like

Four long-serving Directors leaving Onic after review

Celebrity guests pack bags for Ed Roche

The 2 Johnnies takeover Today FM

RTÉ adds live radio and TV shows at Bloom for 2026

Ireland gets first full time classical radio station

Energy Dance adds 38 hours of new specialist shows

Radiocentre Ireland webinar to unlock JNLR data

Strong results in latest JNLR radio figures

Radio complaints keep Irish regulators busy

Onic adds five DAB+ services across Ireland

Pure Country launches on DAB+ from Galway Bay

Bay Broadcasting to take three stations national