Irish stations to make room for new reporters

Ten journalism graduates will join independent radio stations in Ireland this September.

Applications have opened for the 2026 Learning Waves Journalism Graduate Programme, with 10 graduates due to be placed across 10 independent radio stations for five months.

The scheme gives graduates experience across station departments including newsrooms, current affairs and sport, with each person assigned a mentor at their host station. Alongside the placement, graduates will take part in a training programme run by Learning Waves.

Financial support for the 2026 programme will come from Coimisiún na Meán, Learning Waves members and Learning Waves.

Last year’s graduates created and presented station specific content covering sustainability, the Irish language, diversity and inclusion, with participating stations committed to broadcasting the work.

Graduates can also work towards a Diploma in Broadcast Journalism after completing the programme. The qualification is certified by the London College of Music.

Learning Waves says nine of the 10 graduates from the 2025 programme are now working full time in Ireland’s independent radio sector, including at Midlands 103, LMFM, Newstalk, Radio Kerry, Galway Bay FM, Shannonside, Clare FM and East Coast FM.

Laura Kelly, now at Newstalk, said the programme was a “life changing” experience which boosted her confidence and professional skills.

Sean McLoughlin, who was placed at Ocean FM, said: “The opportunity to present a sports show and produce a piece on autism accessiblity was a career highlight.”

Applications close on Friday 12th June 2026 via website