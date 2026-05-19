Energy Dance adds 38 hours of new specialist shows

Energy Dance has added 38 hours a week of specialist dance programming.

The experimental station, operated by Bay Broadcasting, is available on DAB+ via the Fáilte DAB Mux1 and Mux2 trials, as well as online and on smart speakers.

The summer line-up features 20 Irish and international DJs, including John Power and Christian Homan, alongside programmes from Crystal Waters, Paul Van Dyk, Chicane, Sean Maynard, Lee Everest and Robin Schulz.

Energy will also shortly launch Energy Dance Chilled, with chilled beats each morning from 6am to 10am.

Energy Dance launched on the Fáilte DAB Mux1 trial in October 2025 and has since appeared on the Mux2 trial, covering 85% of the country.

Bay Broadcasting CEO Kevin Branigan said: “There is a definite space for a dedicated dance music radio station and DAB+ affords us the opportunity to grow Energy Dance organically.”

The station is also inviting DJs with ideas for new programmes to contact studio@energydance.ie.