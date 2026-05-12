Off The Ball lands major Novibet football deal

Off The Ball has agreed its biggest football partnership to date with betting operator Novibet.

The agreement will place Novibet across Off The Ball’s Premier League coverage throughout the season, including live commercial integrations every weekend.

The partnership covers programmes including The Football Show, Football Saturday and Premier League Comms, with Novibet branding and sponsorship integrated across the output.

Two new football formats will also launch as part of the deal. Inside The Odds will provide a preview of Premier League fixtures with a betting and data focus, while The Final Whistle will review the main talking points and results from each weekend.

Patrick Caffrey, Irish Country Manager at Novibet, said: “Off The Ball is an iconic brand in Irish sports media, and their community of passionate sports fans aligns perfectly with Novibet’s own strong identity.”

Ger Gilroy, Managing Director of Off The Ball, said the partnership would help grow its football coverage across multiple platforms and create new content for supporters each week.

The collaboration also gives Novibet a wider presence across Off The Ball’s radio, digital and social media output as it continues expanding in Ireland.

(L-R) Eoin Sheahan (Presenter, Off The Ball), Patrick Caffrey (Irish Country Manager, Novibet), Sam Rickard (Commercial Lead, Off The Ball), Jason McAteer (Former Republic of Ireland & Liverpool Footballer)