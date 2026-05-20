RTÉ adds live radio and TV shows at Bloom for 2026

RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ lyric fm will broadcast live from Bord Bia Bloom across the June Bank Holiday weekend.

The broadcaster is returning to Dublin’s Phoenix Park for the 20th year of the event, with radio, television, music, weather updates and panel discussions planned from Thursday 28 May to Monday 1 June.

Morning Ireland opens the schedule on Thursday from 7am, followed by Marty Whelan with a special Marty in the Morning on RTÉ lyric fm from 10am.

Liz Nolan, Niall Carroll, Lorcan Murray, Simon Delaney, Claudia Boyle and George Hamilton will also present lyric fm programmes live from Bloom during the weekend.

Television coverage includes the Super Garden Final and Bloom Live with Marty Morrissey and Áine Lawlor on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player on Thursday evening.

Other scheduled activity includes Let’s Find Out with Mark the Science Guy, conversations hosted by Audrey McGrath, and live music from Evelyn Grant and the Cork Pops Quartet.

RTÉ Weather will also broadcast from the event on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player at various times each day.