Radiocentre Ireland webinar to unlock JNLR data

Written by Roy Martin

Radiocentre Ireland is holding a webinar to help radio professionals make better use of JNLR data.

The session, called Unlocking hidden insights within the JNLR, takes place this Thursday, 21st May at 12pm (register here).

Nessa Carter, JNLR Executive Lead, will look beyond headline reach figures and explore some of the lesser-known data and analysis available within the research.

Radiocentre Ireland says the webinar will show broadcasters, agencies and advertisers how to uncover smarter insights, stronger stories and new commercial opportunities from the JNLR.

The session is aimed both at regular JNLR users and those who usually engage only with topline figures.

It will also highlight data within the JNLR which some users may not know is available.

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