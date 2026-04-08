Nova breakfast gets Applegreen sponsorship deal

Radio Nova’s breakfast show has marked its fifth year on air with a new Applegreen sponsorship and a live launch from Enfield.

Morning Glory with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe broadcast from Applegreen’s upgraded M4 Enfield Westbound site on Wednesday as the station linked the new deal to the programme’s fifth birthday and recent number 1 breakfast ratings.

The launch also doubled as a public opening for the redeveloped forecourt, which now includes more than 400 M&S Food products, a new Crafted Kitchen and Deli, the Braeburn Café, and the wider Applegreen convenience offer for drivers and local customers.

Kevin Branigan, Radio Nova chief executive, said the station was “thrilled to welcome Applegreen” as sponsor of the weekday 6am to 10am show.

Applegreen head of marketing Conor McMahon said the partnership suited the morning routine of its customers and came at the right moment to reopen the Enfield Westbound site with more choice for people on the move.

Jim McCabe used the occasion to joke that Applegreen had stepped in after “all of the play centres were booked out”, while PJ Gallagher tied the anniversary broadcast to his own on-air hunt for presents.

The Enfield redevelopment is part of Applegreen’s wider investment plan across Ireland, the UK and the US.