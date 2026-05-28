Four long-serving Directors leaving Onic after review

Four Onic Directors are to leave the business following a review of parts of its operation.

The company has confirmed Michael Crawley, Kieran McGeary, Viv Nagle and Joe Nash “have decided” to leave in the next few weeks.

The departures come as Onic conducts a review of parts of the business, with consultation under way involving a number of colleagues.

Onic currently lists Michael as Station Director of LMFM, Kieran as Station Director of Cork’s 96FM and C103, Vivienne Nagle as Station Director of FM104 and Q102 in Dublin, and Joe as Station Director of Live95 in Limerick. Joe also presents the weekday Limerick Today programme, while Kieran has led operations at 96FM and C103 for around 20 years.

A spokesperson for Onic told RadioToday the media landscape “remains challenging for all media businesses”, adding that the company remains focused on evolving Onic to support its long term success.

The spokesperson said that work includes “digital transformation, operational efficiency and a proven track record of delivering great content to our loyal listeners.”

Onic said the review is intended to help the company make better use of its resources to drive growth.

The business added that it would not be commenting further until the consultation process has been completed.

The company has not provided further details about the parts of the business under review, the number of colleagues involved in the consultation, or whether any other roles may be affected.

The company has recently launched over ten new radio services on DAB+ across Ireland.