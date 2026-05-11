Radio complaints keep Irish regulators busy

Most complaints about Irish media content are aimed at radio broadcasters, according to new figures from Coimisiún na Meán.

The regulator’s first Complaints Insights Report shows that 56 per cent of complaints received since March 2023 related to radio programmes, compared with just over 41 per cent for television content.

Only 2.6 per cent of complaints were linked to video on demand services including the RTÉ Player, Apple TV+ and Virgin Media Player, despite the public gaining the right to complain about those services in 2023.

More than three quarters of all complaints related to news and current affairs output. The most common concerns included claims of imbalance, bias and inaccuracy under Ireland’s broadcasting fairness and impartiality rules.

Global affairs generated the highest share of complaints at 26 per cent, followed by Irish politics and government at 18 per cent.

Broadcasting and Video on Demand Commissioner Aoife MacEvilly said: “It is really important for people to know that they can complain to us about something they see on a video on demand service.”

The report also reminds viewers they can complain if broadcasters fail to meet accessibility obligations involving subtitling, Irish Sign Language or audio description services.

Coimisiún na Meán said the report is intended to improve public understanding of how complaints are assessed and decided.