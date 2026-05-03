Pure Country launches on DAB+ from Galway Bay

Galway Bay FM has launched Pure Country as a new 24 hour country and Irish music service on DAB+.

The station is testing on the Failte DAB Mux2 trial and will also be available online and via smart speaker. It is broadcasting from Galway Bay FM’s studios in Galway City.

Fionnuala Rabbitt, CEO of Galway Bay FM, said: “There is an incredibly strong and enduring tradition of country music in Ireland, particularly outside Dublin.”

Pure Country will begin as an automated service, with plans to add specialist country shows and live programming in the coming months. A future extension to the Greater Dublin area is also hoped for, although the main focus is outside Dublin.

Galway Bay FM is part of Bay Broadcasting, which also operates Radio Nova and Classic Hits Radio, and has involvement in Sunshine 106.8.

Kevin Branigan, CEO of Bay Broadcasting, said the group was involved in “a blend of new niche services and carriage of existing FM services”.

Bay has also confirmed to RadioToday that Energy Dance will be joining Mux2 for DAB+ coverage.