98FM to host live music stage at Taste Dublin

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98FM has been named the official radio partner of Taste of Dublin 2026 and will introduce a new live music stage at this year’s event.

The 98FM Music Stage will feature presenters and DJs from the station across the four day festival at Merrion Square Park from 11 to 14 June.

Rebecca and Brendan from 98FM’s Big Breakfast will host the stage, with performances from Leanne Hanafin, Brian Maher, Andy Preston and Jessica Maciel.

The station will also bring its Club 98 event to the festival on Sunday evening, featuring music from the 1990s and 2000s alongside games and audience interaction.

Listeners are being given the chance to win tickets on-air ahead of the event, while the station will also support the festival with online and onsite activity throughout the weekend.

Stephen Gorman from 98FM said: “Taste of Dublin is one of the city’s standout summer events, and we’re delighted to partner with a festival that shares 98FM’s passion for bringing people together through unforgettable experiences.”

Pat Gill added: “Every good dish needs a great soundtrack, and we’re delighted to have 98FM on board for Taste of Dublin 2026.”

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