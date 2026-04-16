SPIN joins WellFest as official media partner 2026

SPIN will broadcast live from WellFest Dublin as the festival’s official media partner this May.

The Bauer station has agreed a partnership with the health, fitness and wellness event, which takes place at IMMA, Royal Hospital Kilmainham on Saturday 9 and Sunday 10 May.

Ahead of the weekend, SPIN plans an on air campaign with presenter reads and programme content focused on headline talent and festival highlights. That will be backed by social and digital activity including previews, wellness tips and interactive features.

During the festival itself, SPIN says it will deliver live broadcasts from the site, with interviews, attendee reaction and real time updates across its social channels. The partnership also includes branded content and collaborative features with festival talent.

Shell Holden, Director of Marketing at WellFest, said: “Partnering with SPIN allows us to amplify that movement and helps us create a festival experience” that feels welcoming and reflective of how audiences choose to live well.

Nick Karkazis, Managing Editor at SPIN, added: “We understand the importance of health, fitness and wellness in our audience’s lives” and said the station was looking forward to broadcasting from the event.