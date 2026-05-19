Ireland gets first full time classical radio station

Written by RadioToday Ireland

Ireland now has its first terrestrial radio station dedicated entirely to classical music.

all Classical Radio has launched online, on smart speakers and on DAB+ in Leinster under a 12 month trial licence from Coimisiún na Meán.

The station is broadcasting from studios in Liffey Valley, Dublin, and is operated by RadioHub, the team behind Christmas FM, Rewind Radio and the Exploring Ireland podcast.

Listeners can hear a mix of classical favourites, film soundtracks, contemporary works and orchestral pieces throughout the day, with the service positioning itself as a calm and uninterrupted listening experience.

Content Director Daragh O’Sullivan said: “all Classical Radio brings Ireland a new, uninterrupted home for classical music 24/7.”

Daragh added: “You can listen online on any device at allclassicalradio.ie, ask your smart speaker to ‘Play all Classical Radio on Alexa’ or listen on DAB+ in Leinster.”

The station says the first year on air will focus on building support to help make the service a permanent part of Ireland’s radio landscape.

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