Irish stations seek urgent action on 39% levy rise

Ireland’s independent radio stations are pressing for government intervention after being told their 2026 broadcast levy will rise by an average 39%.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland has written to Media Minister Patrick O’Donovan seeking immediate action after stations were notified of what it says is a major jump in the charge used to fund Coimisiún na Meán.

According to the organisation, the latest increase follows further rises in 2025 and means the average charge on the radio sector has gone up by 69% over two years. It says some stations are now facing extra costs worth tens of thousands of euro, with notice arriving three months into the year.

The Independent Broadcasters of Ireland said members strongly oppose the increase and do not believe the current level is sustainable for the sector, particularly for local operators facing tight trading conditions.

Chief executive Michael Kelly said: “The 2026 Levy charge for Radio is far greater than the percentage charged to Online Services, Hosting Services, TV or Audiovisual media, and the increase for radio is unsustainable.”

Michael also said the rise presents “a significant economic challenge” for members, adding that for some stations it is simply unaffordable. He pointed to weak revenue growth, tight margins and continued pressure from global platforms competing for audience attention and advertising income.

The group said licensed independent stations continue to provide trusted news, sport, emergency information, entertainment and companionship to listeners across Ireland.