Ian and Paula share Today FM Mayhem win

Ian Dempsey and Paula MacSweeney have been named joint winners of Mayhem on Today FM.

The station-wide campaign returned for a second year, with presenters gate crashing each other’s live shows in a week of planned disruption and surprise moments for listeners.

Mario Rosenstock was brought back to judge the campaign, watching the gate crashes before deciding who should take this year’s Mayhem crown.

The 2 Johnnies launched the campaign on Friday, May 22, when they went into the studio before Dave Moore’s show, removed him from the seat and took control of the microphones.

The week also included Dave Moore dressing as a giant waffle, Louise Cantillon bringing rave music and glow sticks into Ray Foley’s show, and Bushtucker Trials appearing on Louise’s programme.

Alison Curtis returned Quizioke to Ian Dempsey’s show, Matt Cooper tested Dave Moore with a Manchester United quiz, and Ray Foley launched Foley’s 5 with Ian Dempsey.

The final result saw Ian’s Christmas in May and Paula MacSweeney’s Sabrina Carpenter As Gaeilge cover share 1st place, with Louise Cantillon’s Ray-Ve Foley in 2nd.

Ian said he wanted to thank his fellow hosts for “all the fun and games”, while Paula said she was “absolutely thrilled” to be recognised for causing chaos.

The Results:

Joint 1st Place: Ian Dempsey – Christmas in May Ian Dempsey – Christmas in May Video Here & Paula MacSweeney – Sabrina MacCarpenter Video Here

2nd Place: Louise Cantillon – Ray-Ve Foley Louise Cantillon – Ray-Ve Foley Video Here