Radio Nova backs Kilcock LGFA U12s with fresh kits

Written by Roy Martin
Photo by Kevin McFeely for Paul Sherwood photography

Kilcock Ladies Gaelic Football Club’s under 12s will wear Radio Nova-sponsored kits this season after a jersey presentation with PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe.

The new jerseys feature the full colours of the Radio Nova logo, with PJ, Jim and the station team joining the squad on Saturday as the players showed off their skills on the pitch.

Radio Nova said the sponsorship backs grassroots sport and the next generation of Gaelic footballers, with the Kilcock side now equipped for the season ahead. The station’s presenters were there to hand over the shirts in person as part of the club event.

Phil Connolly, coach at Kilcock Ladies Gaelic Football Club, said: “We’re so happy to have the involvement of Radio Nova in the Under 12 squad and to sponsor the club jerseys.”

Phil added that it was “terrific” to have PJ, Jim and the Radio Nova crew at the presentation, saying the club had “such a great morning” with them.

Kevin Branigan, chief executive of Radio Nova, said: “We were delighted to sponsor the U12 club jerseys” and said the station would be following the team’s progress in the months ahead.

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