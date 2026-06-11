RTÉ Radio 1 takes centenary shows to London

RTÉ Radio 1 is taking two of its programmes to London for its centenary year.

Arena and Céilí House will broadcast and record special editions this week as part of RTÉ100, marking 100 years of public broadcasting in Ireland.

The programmes will focus on RTÉ’s connection with Irish communities outside Ireland, with music, arts and cultural stories from London and the wider UK.

Arena will broadcast live from the Irish Embassy in London on Thursday 11 June, hosted by Rick O’Shea. Guests will include Graham Norton, writer Martina Evans, poet Ian Duhig, and musician, songwriter and producer Bernard Butler, with live music also included in the programme.

Céilí House will be recorded on Wednesday 10 June at 4pm, before airing on RTÉ Radio 1 on Saturday 11 July. The line-up includes Mick O’Connor on banjo, sean nós singer Jackie Quirke, Karen Ryan on fiddle, and Colman Connolly on pipes.

A second Céilí House recording will take place at the London Irish Centre in Camden on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm, for broadcast on Saturday 13 June. It will feature London based traditional Irish musicians including The London Lasses and Pete Quinn, and sean nós singer Fionn Ó hAlmhain.

RTÉ Director of Audio Patricia Monaghan said the broadcasts would be “a celebration of Irish culture in London” and reflect “RTÉ’s connection with the Irish diaspora”.

RTÉ says further centenary activity will continue across the year, including special performances by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.