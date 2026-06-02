2FM documentary explores women in music

A new 2FM documentary will explore women’s use of technology in music from the 1980s onwards.

Control is a 4 part radio series produced by Kate Butler and narrated by Renn Miano, airing during The New Music Show with Beta Da Silva from Monday 15 June to Thursday 18 June.

The documentary looks at how more women were using technology to make hit records in the 1980s, before asking whether fewer women have producing credits on modern music and why that may be the case.

Episodes 1 to 3 follow the work of Irish music powerhouses and artists with Irish heritage who were producing music during that period, focusing on Mariah Carey, Kate Bush, Enya and Sinéad O’Connor.

In episode 4, co-writers Kate Butler and Renn Miano challenge the suggestion that music technology is exclusive to men, and examine the “damaging impact” that idea may have.

The series also looks at the work of activists and allies who have tried to give women equal opportunity in the recording studio.

Contributors include studio engineer and producer Gloria Kaba, who has worked on music by Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and professor and author Dr Rebekah Farrugia.

Control was funded by Coimisiún na Meán and RTÉ.