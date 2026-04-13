RTÉ Concert Orchestra and Wisebuddah create new Radio 1 sound

RTÉ Radio 1 has introduced a new audio identity across its full schedule from today with the help of Wisebuddah and the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

The new sound brings updated programme themes, news bulletins and continuity, alongside refreshed imaging for weather, sport, traffic and travel, marking the first time the station has aligned its entire output under a single audio identity.

Developed following audience research with IPSOS B&A, the project was delivered by audio branding agency WiseBuddah in collaboration with RTÉ’s creative and brand teams.

Musical elements were performed and recorded by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, forming part of a wider update that also includes schedule and presenter changes.

Patricia Monahan said: “This is a landmark moment for RTÉ Radio 1… Audio identity is one of the most powerful ways we connect with listeners.”

Tara Campbell added: “This new audio identity is a vital part of that journey… helping us to challenge perceptions and showcase the breadth and quality of what we offer.”

The refreshed sound also introduces a single station voice, with continuity announcer Jan Ní Fhanagáin selected following an internal process, while Keith Singleton voices sponsorship elements.

Listeners will begin hearing the new identity across all programming from today.