Brian Fenton joins RTÉ Sunday Game coverage lineup

Written by Ash Ingram

Brian Fenton will be part of RTÉ’s GAA Championship coverage from this weekend.

RTÉ Sport has added the former Dublin midfielder to its Sunday Game punditry team for the 2026 Championship, with appearances planned across television, radio, online and the RTÉ GAA Podcast.

Brian joins a panel that already includes former Football Players of the Year Peter Canavan, Tomás Ó Sé, Seán Cavanagh and Lee Keegan. RTÉ’s wider coverage team also features hurling analysts Henry Shefflin and Joe Canning, as well as Hannah Tyrrell.

His move gives RTÉ one of the most decorated modern footballers in the country as part of its on air line-up. During his playing career, Brian won seven All Irelands, six All Stars, four National Leagues and ten Leinster titles, and was named Football Player of the Year in 2018 and 2020.

Declan McBennett, Head of RTÉ Sport, said: “We are thrilled that a player of Brian’s calibre will be bringing his experience, insight and drive to our coverage.”

RTÉ’s live Championship output starts this weekend across RTÉ2, RTÉ Player, RTÉ Radio 1, RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, the RTÉ Radio app, RTÉ.ie and the RTÉ GAA Podcast. A Championship preview programme presented by Damian Lawlor and Marty Morrissey is already available on RTÉ Player ahead of the opening games.

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