New voices take over daytime at 2FM

RTÉ 2FM is extending its breakfast show and introducing new presenters across daytime as part of a refreshed schedule.

The updated weekday line-up will see 2FM Breakfast with Carl Mullan, Roz Purcell and Aisling Bonner run from 6am to 10am, giving the programme an extra hour each morning as the station adjusts its daytime structure.

Doireann Garrihy returns to the schedule with a new morning slot from 10am, followed by a new show at 12pm hosted by Demi Isaac and Mikey O’Reilly, who were selected through an internal expressions of interest process.

From 3pm, Laura Fox will continue at Drive, now joined by Katja Mia, who moves into a permanent role after previously covering weekend programming.

Evenings will feature Beta Da Silva from 6pm with music-focused output.

The new schedule launches on Tuesday 5 May 2026, with RTÉ positioning the changes as part of its focus on younger listeners.

Dan Healy, head of RTÉ 2FM, said: “I’m incredibly proud of 2FM’s new schedule and the vision behind it.”

Patricia Monahan, RTÉ’s director of audio, said the refreshed line-up is part of the organisation’s wider audio strategy and aims to strengthen connections with younger audiences across Ireland.

Tracy Clifford will remain within RTÉ, with further details about her role to be announced.