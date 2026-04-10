Radio Kerry bingo player wins €16,800 jackpot cash

A Radio Kerry listener from Valentia has won a €16,800 jackpot on the station’s Radio Bingo game.

Eileen Shanahan hit the prize when number 21 came up on Friday March 20, and she also shared the daily €400 prize.

Eileen has been playing Radio Kerry Radio Bingo since it began in May 2021 and listens regularly to keep up with local news and information from the station.

Speaking to Radio Kerry’s Kaya Flynn after the win, Eileen said she can now finally answer “yes” when her granddaughter Amy Rose asks, “well, any luck today Nan?”

The game has become a regular part of Radio Kerry’s output, with weekly prizes and jackpots tied to fundraising for four Kerry charities.

They are Comfort for Chemo Kerry, Recovery Haven Kerry Cancer Support House, Kerry Cancer Support Group and Kerry Hospice Foundation.

According to the information provided, the charities have shared €519,776 from the proceeds of Radio Kerry Radio Bingo since the game launched.

Eileen’s win gives the station another local success story from a game that combines audience participation with ongoing charity support across Kerry.