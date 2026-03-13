Dublin billboards turn pop lyrics local with 98FM

98FM has launched a citywide outdoor campaign turning song lyrics into playful references to Dublin neighbourhoods.

The campaign promotes the station as the home of “Dublin’s Best Music Mix” and features more than one hundred advertising sites across commuter routes and busy city locations.

Creative lines adapt familiar songs with local twists such as “Must Be The Reason Why I’m King of My Cabra”, “I See You Baby, Shaking That Finglaaas” and “It Goes Around The World, Ranelagh La La La”. The artwork appears on Adshel Live panels, six sheet posters, buses and digital screens across the capital.

Alongside the outdoor push, the Bauer Media Ireland station is running interactive activity on air and online.

Listeners are sending voice notes singing billboard lyrics from their neighbourhoods to Big Breakfast presenters Rebecca and Brendan between 7am and 10am, which are then remixed into tracks as part of a feature called Now That’s What I Call Dublin.

Social media activity encourages audiences to take photos at the billboards as part of a game called Billboard Bingo, with prizes including a €98 voucher.

Stephen Gorman, Marketing Manager at 98FM, said: “We’re delighted to launch this new brand campaign for 98FM, one you simply can’t help but sing along to.

“It’s designed to spread awareness that 98FM is home to ‘Dublin’s Best Music Mix’.”

The station will also run on street promotions later in the campaign, with presenter Luke Thomas handing out branded tote bags featuring lines from the ads.