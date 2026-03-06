Clare FM updates sound with TM Studios jingles

Clare FM has refreshed its on-air sound with a new jingle package produced by TM Studios.

The package is based on TM’s Magic Radio jingles and has been customised for the station, including sung versions of Clare FM’s strapline “Playing The Biggest Hits”.

The new audio branding has been produced across the UK and the USA, with TM Studios also creating updated sweepers and idents as part of the station’s refreshed sound.

Padraic Flaherty, Head of Operations at Clare FM, said: “It’s fantastic to be working with TM again, our new package is a perfect fit for our station. Every jingle works seamlessly with our brand and music. Amazing work from Chris and the team!”

Chris Stevens from TM Studios said the project builds on a long working relationship with Padraic.

“I first worked with Padraic almost 20 years ago, so it’s been great to develop Clare FM’s new sound. The Magic Radio package has such a classy sound; it’s the perfect fit for what Padraic and his team are broadcasting to County Clare”.

Clare FM joins a number of Irish stations using TM Studios jingles and branding, including 96FM, C103 and Tipp FM, as well as newer DAB services Bob FM and Raidió Rí-Rá.