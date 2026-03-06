Insurance company settles into Byrne’s new slot

Claire Byrne’s new mid-morning programme on Newstalk has secured Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC as its title sponsor for the next year.

The twelve month agreement places the insurer at the centre of the weekday 9am to 12pm programme, with brand activity across weekly show promos, sponsor stings during the programme, digital display advertising, competitions and co-branded outdoor and website promotion.

The partnership was arranged by Media Central and Core Sponsorship and continues Aviva’s involvement in the same mid-morning slot, where the company previously sponsored The Pat Kenny Show on the station.

Declan O’Rourke, Chief Executive Officer of Aviva Insurance Ireland DAC, said: “Aviva is delighted to continue our partnership with Newstalk by sponsoring the ‘The Claire Byrne Show’. Claire is one of Ireland’s most popular and respected broadcasters.”

Ross McDonnell, Sponsorship Director with Media Central, said the agreement continues the existing relationship between the station and the insurer as the schedule changes. Ross added that the teams involved are looking forward to bringing the sponsorship partnership to life over the coming year.

Barry Finan, Senior Client Manager with Core Sponsorship, said the programme provides a platform for brands to connect with listeners across Ireland while maintaining Aviva’s ongoing association with Newstalk’s daytime output.