Vocalise platform launches across Irish stations

A new Irish-owned digital audio platform is now live across 21 radio and digital-only stations.

Vocalise from IRS+ launches with a combined monthly audience representing six million hours listened and an estimated 13 million pre-roll advertising impressions, giving stations and advertisers immediate national scale within a single digital audio environment.

Described as a “gamechanger”, the platform is positioned as a significant step in the development of Irish digital audio, with a stated focus on creating more space for local voices, local content and locally relevant brand communications across partner services.

The launch comes as research shows digital audio use in Ireland continuing to grow, with 76 per cent of adults consuming digital audio each week, equivalent to almost 3.1 million people. Among 16 to 34-year-olds, weekly consumption rises to 91 per cent.

Vocalise from IRS+ is built as a strategic partnership between IRS+, which works with independent, local and national broadcast and digital media, and Digitize, a long-established digital audio specialist whose partners include BBC, BBC Audio and Channel 4.

The platform will be powered by Triton, providing the underlying technology supporting delivery, measurement and advertising across the network.

Alongside the launch, IRS+ points to the wider reach of its existing radio network, which includes 15 local stations with a weekly reach of 1.4 million listeners, a social media audience of 1.8 million, and a combined share of 21 per cent of radio listening minutes nationally.