Ryan Tubridy takes Sunday afternoon slot on Times Radio

Written by Roy Martin

Times Radio has confirmed Ryan Tubridy will host Sunday afternoons on Times Radio each week.

It follows his departure from sister station Virgin Radio, and Q102 late last year, when News UK announced Ryan would move to new slots at Talk and Times.

The station has also confirmed Jane Mulkerrins will host Saturdays from 1-4pm, as Chloe Tilley and Alexis Conran leave the schedule.

Ryan’s show will be built around current affairs, books and interviews, reflecting a broadcasting career spanning radio and television in Ireland and the UK. He said: “We’ll have an eclectic mix of news and reviews. From politics to culture, we’ll tell you what you need to know.”

Alongside the afternoon changes, Rosie Wright will co-host Times Radio Breakfast with Calum Macdonald from Friday to Sunday, 6-10am. Rosie previously presented Early Breakfast and now steps into the weekend edition of the programme.

Programme Director Tim Levell said the new appointments reflected Times Radio’s editorial approach and thanked departing presenters for their contribution.

The updated schedule begins on Friday 20 March, with Jane’s first show on Saturday 21 March and Ryan’s debut on Sunday 22 March.

