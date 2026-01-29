Christmas FM passes €4.3m raised for charity

Christmas FM has raised almost €4.3 million for children’s charities since it first began broadcasting eighteen years ago.

The seasonal station collected €361,577 during 2025 through its Magic of Christmas appeal, supporting Barnardos, Barretstown, Make-A-Wish Ireland and local children’s charities via Community Foundation Ireland.

The 2025 total marks the first year of a new three-year fundraising target to raise more than €1 million between 2025 and 2027. The appeal aims to support more than five thousand vulnerable children affected by poverty, trauma, bereavement and serious childhood illness.

The Magic of Christmas appeal was first launched in 2022 and reached its original three-year target a year early, raising €294,706 in 2022, €324,000 in 2023 and €420,792 in 2024. Adding last year’s total brings Christmas FM’s overall fundraising to just under €4.3 million.

Christmas FM is broadcast each year by a large team of volunteers, supported by a core management group, and operates under a temporary sound broadcasting licence granted by Coimisiún na Meán.

Co-founder Daragh O’Sullivan said marking eighteen years on air while launching a new phase of the appeal was “a hugely proud moment”, adding that the generosity of listeners continues to make a real difference to children and families across Ireland.

Charity partners also thanked listeners, volunteers and supporters, saying the funds raised in 2025 were a vital first step towards the new three-year goal.

